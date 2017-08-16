49-year-old Kansas zoo gorilla recovering after medical evaluation

TOPEKA – A longtime, popular Kansas zoo gorilla had an important medical evaluation Wednesday.

Tiffany, 49, who came to the Topeka Zoo originally in 1968 was evaluated at the Morrison Veterinary Hospital at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center, according to a media release.

During the procedure, a medical team evaluated all of Tiffany’s organ systems in an effort to determine why the gorilla is reluctant to eat.

Early afternoon Wednesday, Tiffany returned to her home at the zoo to recover fully from anesthesia. She continues to be closely monitored.

Last Friday, zoo staff reported that Tiffany wasn’t acting like herself. Staff thought that a storm the previous night might have upset her. Over the following days, she has lost more and more of her appetite. While she is still drinking fluids, she needs the nutrients of her balanced diet to be able to live a healthy life. “We are at the point where a diagnostic exam under anesthesia is indicated,” said Staff Veterinarian Dr. Shirley Llizo.

Tiffany is one of the oldest female gorillas in a global database which shows age distribution of gorillas from many zoos around the world. Because of her geriatric status, staff at the zoo is taking a number of precautions to make sure that Tiffany’s procedure goes as smoothly as possible.

Tiffany has made a great impact on millions of zoo visitors over the years. Longtime residents still remember well the stories about Max and Tiffany. Tiffany’s fondness of children has continued her status as a zoo favorite through the years. Tiffany came to the Topeka Zoo in 1968. She spent some time at the Buffalo Zoo in the eighties before moving back to Topeka.