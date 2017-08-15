Shuttles available from Manhattan to Victory Fest

The City of Manhattan will provide shuttles for Manhattan residents to attend Victory Fest at Marshall Army Airfield on Saturday.

Fort Riley is celebrating 100 years of the Big Red One with a concert lineup and fireworks Saturday. The event is open to the general public, and tickets are on sale at VictoryFest2017.com. The City will provide shuttles from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday to give Manhattan residents an easy way to attend the event. The shuttles will leave from the north parking lot at CiCo Park as needed. The last shuttle will leave Marshall Army Airfield after the concert and fireworks at 11 p.m.

Eli Young Band, All-American Rejects, Charlie Daniels Band, and Lit will headline the event. the USO Show Troupe, 1st Infantry Division Band and local talent will provide entertainment on a secondary stage beginning at 11 a.m.There will also be a number of activities for kids and adults, a car show and more.

Photo IDs are required for ages 18+ to attend.