Riley County Arrests August 15

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and forgery in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM. Officers listed Bank of America, Walmart Supercenter, Maurice’s, Zales, Home Depot, The Buckle, Starbucks, Sunglass Hut, Diesel, and Under Armour as the victims when it was reported a known suspect used her deceased mother’s credit card to make multiple purchases. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $13,226.00.

Joseph Brand, 24, of Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of E Bluemont Ave. on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM. Brand was arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Bland’s total bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Tanahka Campbell, 22, of Junction City, Kansas was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 9:35 AM. Campbell was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Campbell’s bond was set at $5,000. Campbell was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3500 block of Stagecoach Circle on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 10:45 AM. Officers listed Rex Boatman, 82, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his 1995 Dodge Dakota truck. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Rd. on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Officers listed Sabine Turnley, 50, as the victim when he reported a known suspect took his iPad Pro. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery (domestic related) in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017. Officers listed a 31-year-old female as the victim when it was reported she was battered by a 34-year-old male known to her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery (domestic related) in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017. Officers listed a 31-year-old female as the victim when it was reported she was previously battered by a 34-year-old male known to her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Cesilo Martinez-Gonzalez, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Martinez-Gonzalez was arrested on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security warrant for arrest of alien. Martinez-Gonzalez was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Kimberley Bailey, 51, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested near the intersection of Kimball and Tuttle Creek Blvd. on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 7:25 PM. Bailey was arrested on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for probation violation, driving under the Influence, transporting an open container, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and battery of a law enforcement officer. Bailey’s total bond was set at $5,750.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated robbery in the 700 block of Allen Rd. on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM. Officers listed Travis Rock II, 23, of Ogden and Valitia Garvin-Robinson, 22, of Manhattan, as the victims when an unknown suspect pointed a gun at Rock II and demanded all of his things. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Allison Ave. on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM. Officers listed Westar Energy as the victim when it was reported that an unknown suspect hit a ground transformer, destroying it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

