AGCO confirms temporary layoffs in Kansas

HARVEY COUNTY — AGCO has announced a temporary layoff affecting approximately 100 combined positions, for a period of about 4 months, and an additional 100 positions for a period of about 1 month at its Hesston, Kansas facility, 420 West Lincoln Boulvard, to take effect in phases throughout the balance of the year.

A release from their Duluth, GA., headquarters said it is anticipated that affected employees will return to work in early 2018. In an effort to minimize this impact to our affected employees, the Company will ensure that they remain eligible for AGCO-sponsored medical benefits until the return to work date in early 2018.

Leaders are meeting with affected employees to explain their options during this time. The long-term outlook in the agricultural market continues to be strong and AGCO will continue to react to the market accordingly.

Hesston primarily produces hay and harvesting products under multiple AGCO brand names for the North American and international markets.