West Anderson roundabout to open Wednesday

The roundabout under construction at the Anderson/Scenic/Kimball intersection will open to traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. Temporary roads and stop signs will be removed, and traffic will be able to use one lane in and out of the roundabout in each direction. Additional lanes of traffic in and out of the roundabout will open later in the project.

Construction continues on other aspects of the project, and the speed limit remains at 20 mph throughout the work zone. Please use caution, obey all traffic control and pay attention during this transition.