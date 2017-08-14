Sheriff: 3 dead including 3-year-old after Kansas shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of three people including a 3-year-old girl.

Just after 1:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to report of a shooting in the driveway of a home in the 1000 Block of E900 Road southwest of Lawrence, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 36-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds. She died at the scene. She was not affiliated with the residence, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities later found the woman’s vehicle in the parking area at Baker Wetlands south of 31st and Haskell Avenue. A 41-year-old man and 3-year-old girl were found dead in the wetlands not far from the vehicle. Authorities have not determined how they died.

Authorities believe the man shot the woman and the child is their daughter and no other individuals were involved. Names of the victims were not released.