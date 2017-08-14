Riley County Arrests August 14

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Patrick Slaght, 28, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 11, 2017 at approximately 8:55 AM. Slaght was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Slaght’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Slaght was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of Mccall Rd. on Aug. 11, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Menards as the victim when it was reported a Bosch rotary drill was taken by a known suspect. The drill was later recovered.

Officers filed a report for burglary and theft in the 2500 block of Bellerive Dr. on Aug. 11, 2017 at approximately 4:51 PM. Officers listed Brianna Burnstad, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect forced entry into her apartment, causing damaging and taking money, miscellaneous electronics and jewelry. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,400.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Jamison Schartz, 17, of Green, Kansas, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Schartz was arrested on a Riley County District Court Juvenile Division warrant. Schartz was transported to the North Central Kansas Juvenile Detention Center.

Keith Smith, 20, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2017 at approximately 5:40 PM. Smith was arrested on a Mitchell County District Court warrant for probation violation. Smith was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1500 block of Hillview Dr. on Aug 12, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Jeffrey Denny, 47, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported his 2009 Nissan Murano was taken by an unknown suspect. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on Aug. 12, 2017. Officers listed a 16 year old female as the victim when she reported a 19 year old male known to her raped her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on Aug. 12, 2017. Officers listed an 18 year old female as the victim when she reported a 34 year old male known to her raped her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft, forgery, computer unlawful acts and making false information in the 1000 block of Denison Ave. on Aug. 12, 2017 at approximately 11:19 AM. Officers listed Amanda Harlan, 40, of Manhattan, as the victim, when an unknown suspect gave her a fraudelent check which she deposited and then sent money back to the suspect. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,900.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 130 block of Sarber Ln. on Aug. 13, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Amanda Wagner, 27, of Wamego, Kansas, as the victim when two unknown suspects took her iPhone 7 Plus. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $900.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. on Aug. 13, 2017 at approximately 10:05 PM. Officers listed Roger Lancaster, 46, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported his iPhone 7 Plus was taken by an unknown suspect. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated sexual battery, battery, kidnapping and criminal restraint in Manhattan on Aug. 14, 2017. Officers listed a 25 year old female as the victim when she reported a male suspect known to her forced her into his vehicle, touched her inappropriately and would not allow her to go home. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated robbery in the 1800 block of Platt on Aug. 14, 2017 at approximately 6:35 AM. Officers listed Clinton Dille, 21, of Manhattan and Emma Williams, 21, of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported two known suspects attempted to rob the victims with a weapon.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.