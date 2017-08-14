K-Staters invited to Fort Riley’s Victory Fest Aug. 19

K-State’s Institute for the Health and Security of Military Families invites K-State students, faculty and staff to join Fort Riley’s Victory Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Airfield. Activities include a concert from Eli Young Band, All American Rejects, Charlie Daniels Band, Lit, fireworks and other family-friendly activities.

Representatives from Fort Riley will host a booth with discounted tickets for K-Staters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the K-State Student Union. Children ages 4 and under are free. Attendees can use a driver’s license or student ID to access Fort Riley through the Henry Gate entrance off of I-70.

The event is co-sponsored by K-State’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.