KBI asks for help locating silver Ford F-150 connected to death investigation

OTTAWA COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office have requested the public’s assistance locating a vehicle connected to a death investigation which began Saturday night in Ottawa County, Kansas.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 806 KS-18 Hwy., in Tescott, Kansas after a 911 call reporting a deceased individual. When deputies arrived 35-year-old Matthew Schoshke, a resident of the home, was pronounced dead, according to a media release.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI for assistance on Saturday at approximately 7:50 p.m., and agents and a crime scene response team responded.

Authorities are looking for a silver 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup which is connected to the suspcious death of Mr. Schoshke. The pickup has a chrome push guard on the front and a black plastic tool box in the back. It has a Kansas tag 892DZO and also a front tag that reads “EATBEEF.”

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to immediately call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 392-2157.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.