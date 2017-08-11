Upcoming “flash sales” for ‘Victory Fest’ tickets

Discounted tickets for “Victory Fest” are on sale at limited times and
locations this week. Visit the following locations to get your tickets:
• Friday, Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cantigny Dining Facility,
$20 tickets
• Friday, Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Exchange food court,
$20 tickets
• Friday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., Cox Brothers BBQ in Manhattan; $15
tickets
• Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Commissary, $20 tickets
• Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 7 p.m., Custer Hill Aquatic Park, $20
tickets
• Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., Powercat Sports Grill in
Manhattan; $20 tickets
• Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commissary; $20 tickets
• Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 7 p.m., Custer Hill Aquatic Park; $20
tickets
Victory Fest is a day-long music celebration Aug. 19 to honor the 1st
Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary. The event is open to the general
public and a Department of Defense ID card or visitors access pass are not
required. All activities take place at Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Air
Field.
Tickets for the event, featuring Lit, The Charlie Daniels Band, The
All-American Rejects, Eli Young Band and more – are available at
http://www.victoryfest2017.com
People who purchase tickets by midnight Saturday are also entered to win two
meet and greet passes to the artist of their choice.