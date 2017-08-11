Upcoming “flash sales” for ‘Victory Fest’ tickets

Discounted tickets for “Victory Fest” are on sale at limited times and

locations this week. Visit the following locations to get your tickets:

• Friday, Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cantigny Dining Facility,

$20 tickets

• Friday, Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Exchange food court,

$20 tickets

• Friday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., Cox Brothers BBQ in Manhattan; $15

tickets

• Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Commissary, $20 tickets

• Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 7 p.m., Custer Hill Aquatic Park, $20

tickets

• Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., Powercat Sports Grill in

Manhattan; $20 tickets

• Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commissary; $20 tickets

• Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 7 p.m., Custer Hill Aquatic Park; $20

tickets

Victory Fest is a day-long music celebration Aug. 19 to honor the 1st

Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary. The event is open to the general

public and a Department of Defense ID card or visitors access pass are not

required. All activities take place at Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Air

Field.

Tickets for the event, featuring Lit, The Charlie Daniels Band, The

All-American Rejects, Eli Young Band and more – are available at

http://www.victoryfest2017.com .

People who purchase tickets by midnight Saturday are also entered to win two

meet and greet passes to the artist of their choice.