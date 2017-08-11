Riley County Arrests August 11

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2700 block of Amherst Dr. on Aug. 10, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Officers listed Bodapati Naganarendra, 31, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect broke into his storage unit and took several items including traditional Indian clothing and Army issu ed hearing aids. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,200.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Christopher Bryant, 32, of Manhattan was arrested in the 100 block of Courthouse Pl. on Aug. 10, 2017 at approximately 3:20 PM. Bryant was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Bryant’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 5100 block of Wildcat Creek Rd. on Aug. 10, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Cecelia Shellnut, 53, of Manhattan, David Eckel, 53, of Junction City, and William Padgett, 71, of Manhattan, as the victims when it was reported a known suspect attacked them with a stick.

David Jeppesen, 26, of Ellinwood, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 10, 2017 at approximately 6:20 PM. Jeppesen was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Jeppesen’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident On K-177 near MM 98 on Aug. 10, 2017 at approximately 9:25 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a tan 1991 Honda Accord driven by Stephanie Anton, 51, of Manhattan crashed into a black 2005 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Virginia Woeppel, 47, of Manhattan, when the Accord was going Northbound in the Southbound Lane. Both Anton and Woeppel were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault of a LEO and criminal use of weapons in the 1200 block of S Manhattan on Aug. 11, 2017 at approximately 1:05 AM. Officers listed Troy Hensley, 48, of Manhattan, Christian Lehmann, 25, of Manhattan and the State of Kansas as the victims when it was reported a known suspect pointed a weapon at the victims.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.