Man convicted in mistaken-identity killing of Kan. woman seeks relief of sentence

RENO COUNTY — A 37-year-old Kansas man convicted in the mistaken-identity killing of a Hutchinson woman will return to court Friday in a civil filing.

In June of 2016, Charles Christopher Logsdon was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the 2011 killing of 27-year-old Jennifer Heckel. He also was sentenced to another 23 years for four other crimes.

In a habeas corpus filing, Logsdon claimed newly discovered evidence and a number of items he feels should grant him relief from his conviction and sentence.

Among other things, Logsdon claims prosecutorial misconduct, an illegal arrest and warrant, an equal protection violation and ineffective counsel at both the trial and appellate levels. The hearing was originally held in April, but questions regarding the filing delayed the hearing until now.

In 2011, intruders entered Heckel’s home by mistake and shot her twice as her young son watched television in an adjoining room. Their real target was a drug dealer. Logsdon insisted he didn’t kill Heckel.

Under Logsdon’s original sentence, he would have to serve a half century for the killing before becoming eligible for parole. The Supreme Court ordered the resentencing because a jury, not a judge, must make a “Hard 50” determination.