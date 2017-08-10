Tickets still available for Brew at the Zoo

General admission tickets are still available for Brew at the Zoo, Saturday, August 19 at Sunset Zoo. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 day of, i f available.

General Admission begins at 5pm as brewery and food stations open throughout the Zoo near the South America, Kansas and Australia trails, around the Prairie Dog exhibit, and live music entertains guests from Chautauqua Amphitheater. Ticket includes a 16 oz. commemorative beer glass.

Enjoy unlimited 2 oz. samples from craft brewers throughout the Midwest and more! This year a record 16 breweries are partnering with the 2017 Brew at the Zoo: