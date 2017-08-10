Summer construction update

Denison Avenue north of Anderson will be open by the end of the day today (Thursday, Aug. 10). The street has already been open to local traffic between Claflin and Hunting. Water line and repaving work is complete.



The College and Claflin intersection reopened to all traffic last week. Traffic signal work is complete.

The College Heights and Quivera Circle intersection will remain closed through early September due to a delay with the project. Installation of new stormwater infrastructure and repaving the intersection will take place over the next few weeks. Please continue to use posted detours in this area.

Work will continue at the K-18/K-113 interchange and at West Andersonthrough the fall. There will be traffic control changes in both locations as work progresses. Please continue to follow all posted signs and reduced speed limits. Marlatt Avenue remains closed between Denison and College through September for bridge work.

Summer work on the 2017 Street Maintenance Program is wrapping up. Crews will be moving out of the University Drive and Todd Road areas soon. Crews will move back to the Lundin and Gary Avenue areas to continue street repair work. Repairs on McCain Lane are also complete.