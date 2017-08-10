Riley County Arrests August 10

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 9, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Officers listed Karen Garwood, 60, The Fresh MarketWebs, Dick Sporting Goods, TJ Max, Dress Barn, Rack Room Shoes, Massage Envy, Pepboys, Loft, Carrabbas, and Capitol Federal as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect purchased multiple items with Garwood’s financial card without permission. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,697.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Christopher Calkins, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of N Kearney St. on Aug. 9, 2017 at approximately 2:10 PM. Calkins was arrested on a United States Military Warrant for Desertion (AWOL). Calkins was issued no bond. Calkins was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on Aug. 9, 2017 at approximately 9:35 PM. The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated this accident. For more information regarding this case go to: https://www.kansas.gov/khp-crashlogs/search/viewDetail/2017-010804

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on Aug. 9, 2017 at approximately 9:45 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a white 2012 Nissan Sentra, drive by Clifton Simmons, 21, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was struck by a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Aaron Debolt, 24, of Junction City, Kansas. A passenger in the Nissan, Roneshe Annette, 19, of Fort Riley, Kansas was transported to Irwin Army Community Hospital by EMS for treatment of her injuries. Debolt was arrested for DUI. Debolt’s bond was set at $1,000. Debolt was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the city of Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2017. Officers listed a 34 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 34 year old male known to her battered her during an argument and damaged her windshield. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $300.00. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released regarding this case.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Moro St. on Aug. 10, 2017 at approximately 3:35 AM. Officers listed Mortaza Irannezhad, 64, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported his white Toyota Tacoma was taken by an unknown suspect. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.