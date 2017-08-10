Kansas teen hospitalized after 3-story fall in Cancun

Triston Werth, an Ellis County teen critically injured in three-story fall in Cancun on Tuesday, is being flown to a hospital in Houston today, according to family.

Triston’s parents, Douglas Werth and Misty Hynes, both of Hays, traveled to Cancun Wednesday to be with their son, according to Douglas’ fiance Lisa Schieve. The parents did not have passports and worked with Sen. Jerry Moran’s office to get the passport applications expedited so they could be with their son.

Triston was vacationing in Cancun with a group of friends at the time of the accident, which left him in a severe coma. Triston landed on his right side on concrete. Schieve said she did not know what might have caused the fall.

Triston underwent emergency surgery in Mexico and was deemed able to be transferred to the United States today.

Schieve said her last report on Triston’s condition was that he was improving and able to breathe on his own, but the extent of his injury is yet unknown.

Douglas planned to accompany his son on the flight to Texas today.

Family and friends established the fundraising page to assist the family following the accident.

The Mexican hospital asked for all the costs up front, which Schieve said was about $40,000. The family will also owe for transportation costs to Houston.

Triston, 19, had just finished his first year of college at Fort Hays State. Schieve described him as a charming kid with a contagious smile and a big heart.