Kansas based Payless completes financial restructuring

TOPEKA — Payless ShoeSource announced Thursday that it has successfully emerged from its Chapter 11 restructuring, according to a media release.

In April, the Topeka based shoe retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly 400 stores including six in Kansas as part of the reorganization.

“We have accomplished our goals of strengthening our balance sheet and restructuring our debt load, positioning Payless to create substantial value for our stakeholders and achieve long-term success,” according to a statement from company CEO Paul Jones in a media release.

Jones will now retire as Chief Executive Officer. The post-emergence Board of Directors will begin a search to identify a new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company.

In the interim, Payless will be led by a newly appointed Executive Committee.