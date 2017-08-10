Attend the Kansas Science Communication Initiative social Aug. 16

The Kansas Science Communication Initiative, or KS-SCI, will host a social from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Little Apple Brewing Company, 1110 Westloop Place. All faculty, staff, students, grad studen ts, postdocs and community members interested in science communication are welcome to attend to meet colleagues and hear about upcoming activities.

Please note that KS-SCI has a new website that details the group’s mission and objectives along with events. The calendar is for science communication events and trainings on campus and in the community and surrounding area. Submit events for the calendar by emailing kstatescicomm@gmail.com or by sharing events with the Science Communication calendar in K-State’s Pulse system. More information on activities for fall 2017 and beyond is coming soon!

Interested in participating in the ongoing conversation about science communication? Join the KS-SCI Slack group.