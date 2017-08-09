Riley County Arrests August 9

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Leavenworth on Aug. 8, 2017 at approxim ately 7:30 AM. Officers listed Wendy Adams, 66, of Manhattan as the victim when it was reported her 2000 Buick Century was taken by an unknown suspect. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1700 block of Little Kitten Ave. on Aug. 8, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM. Officers listed Lawrence Menard, 63, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his Ipad Pro while posing as a door-to-door sales person. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $746.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.