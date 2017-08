The Just Tri It Youth/Adult Triathlon is coming up this Saturday at Manhattan City Park.

The youth triathlon consists of a 50-yard swim, 2.4 mile bike and half-mile run. There will be two youth categories – 5-10 and 11-14, both within 2-year age groups. The adult triathlon consists of a 400-meter swim, 12 mile bike and 5-kilometer run.

Registration is $55 for adults and $10 for youth. The event will run from 7 to 10 a.m. and is completely contained within Manhattan City Park.