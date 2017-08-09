Police arrest Kan. man on gun charge during arson investigation

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a pair of arson fires.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on July 22, someone started a fire in the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of Sheridan in Salina, according Police Capt. Paul Forrester. He said that an accelerant was used to create a 35-foot-long fire path to the back door of the rental property.

A neighbor called in the fire. The property was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.

At around 4:30 a.m. July 23, another fire was started at a home in 800 block of Sherman Street. The residence was also empty and there were no reported injuries. Authorities said they found an accelerant at the second residence.

On August 8, one of the arson victims called authorities after allegedly receiving several harassing text messages. Several of the messages were threatening in nature, according to Forrester.

During the investigation, police executed a search warrant that lead to the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Edward Allen of Salina.

He is being held for requested charges of criminal in possession of a firearm, stalking, criminal threat and harassment by telephone. Capt. Forrester said he is still a person of interest in the arson investigation.

Authorities searched Allen’s residence on July 23. They found a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle.

Capt. Forrester said that police later confirmed that Allen had been convicted of aggravated battery in Geary County back in 2009 and he could not legally be in possession of the firearms.

The damage to the from the fires is expected to exceed $10,000.