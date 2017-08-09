Kansas man convicted of setting supervisor on fire

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A former civilian hospital employee was convicted Tuesday on federal charges of attacking a woman who he set on fire and attacked with a straight razor, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

A jury found Clifford Currie, 55, Leavenworth, Kan., guilty on one count of assault with intent to commit murder.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that on Sept. 7, 2016, Currie threw gasoline or some other inflammable liquid on his supervisor, Katie Ann Blanchard, lit her on fire and assaulted her with a straight edge razor and scissors. A co-worker came to the Blanchard’s aid when she heard screams and saw Blanchard on fire from the chest up. Currie was subdued by hospital employees and then arrested

Sentencing is set for Oct. 31. He faces a penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI and the U.S. Army Military Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James Ward are prosecuting.