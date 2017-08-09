‘Devil’ brigade Soldier dies in Junction City

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier died Aug. 8 in Junction

City, Kansas.

Spc. Peter Robbins, a field artillery Firefinder radar operator with

Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery

Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., died following an

early morning incident involving the Junction City Police Department.

“The 1st Bn., 5th FA Regt., team is deeply saddened by the loss of Spc.

Robbins,” said Lt. Col. Richard J. Ikena Jr., commander of the 1st Bn., 5th

FA Regt. “Our team is prepared to fully support Spc. Robbins’ family,

teammates and friends through these challenging times.”

Robbins joined the Army in February 2013 and arrived at Fort Riley in August

2013. He was 23 years old. He deployed to Iraq in June 2014 and to South

Korea in October 2016.

His home of record is Albuquerque, New Mexico. His awards include the Army

Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on

Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal,

the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Any