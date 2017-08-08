UPDATE: Man dead in Junction City officer-involved shooting

JUNCTION CITY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred early Wednesday morning outside the Walmart store on the west side of Junction City.

According to a media release, the Junction City Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 to request assistance following an officer involved shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary information indicates that officers from the Junction City Police Department were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the west side of Junction City at approximately 12:45 a.m. Soon after arriving at the residence, another call came in reporting an armed disturbance only a few blocks away at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1723 McFarland Rd., Junction City.

Officers from both the Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart parking lot. Once they arrived, they located a male subject armed with two handguns on the sidewalk north of the parking lot. The male subject was given commands to drop his weapons. The confrontation escalated further and four law enforcement officers from two agencies fired at the subject.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a 23-year-old white male from Fort Riley, Kansas. His identity will not be released until next of kin has appropriately been notified.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.



