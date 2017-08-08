Riley County Arrests August 8

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Pillsbury Dr. on Aug. 7, 2017 at approximately 9:40 AM. Officers listed MLM Leads LLC, Enrique Garibay, 58, of Manhattan, and Tamera Garibay, 56, of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported a known suspect cancelled a payment after already receiving the product. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,540.00.

Freddie Jackson, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 7, 2017 at approximately 2:05 PM. Jackson was arrested on four Geary County District Court warrants for probation violation. Jackson’s total bond was set at $18,100.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Bruce Ewing, 63, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1900 block of Zeandale Rd. on Aug. 7, 2017 at approximately 1:30 PM. Ewing was arrested on violation of protection order and criminal trespass. Ewing was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Nicolas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 7, 2017 at approximately 4:30 PM. Blaha was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated battery. Blaha’s bond was set at $20,000.00. Blaha was not confined at the time of this report.

Jeffrey Oppliger, 26, of Garden City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 7, 2017 at approximately 7:50 PM. Oppliger was arrested on a City of Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Oppliger was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on Aug. 8, 2017 at approximately 1:00 AM. Officers listed Brittany Hollerbach, 30, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her Samsung Galaxy phone. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

