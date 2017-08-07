Smoke scare at Meadowlark Hills

At 7:58 AM on August 5th, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 2121 Meadowlark Road, Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community, for a report of a fire alarm sounding.

Upon arrival, crews found moderate smoke in the hallway on the third floor. Crews immediately upgraded to a 2nd Alarm Fire and began searching for the source of the smoke. A report of a possible lighting strike was reported in the area of Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community prior to incident.

All residents sheltered in place during the incident. After a thorough search of the structure, crews were able to locate the cause to be a burned up AC fan motor on the third floor. A total of 20 firefighters responded on six fire apparatus with the last unit clearing at around 9:00 AM.

No fire damage and no injuries reported at this time. All residents are safe and have returned to their units.