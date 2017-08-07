Riley County Arrests August 7

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Valerius, 38, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested in the 2900 block of Vinewood Pl. on Aug. 4, 2017 at approximately 12:16 AM. Valerius was arrested for distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribute drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Valerius’ bond was set at $50,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

William Hancock Jr., 58, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2900 block of Vinewood Pl. on Aug. 4, 2017 at approximately 12:16 AM. Hancock Jr. was arrested for distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribute drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hancock Jr.’s bond was set at $50,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Treasure Mccall, 33, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested in the 2900 block of Vinewood Pl. on Aug. 4, 2017 at approximately 12:16 AM. Mccall was arrested for distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribute drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mccall’s bond was set at $50,000.00 causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Colbie Clayton, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of Pierre St. on Aug. 4, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM. Clayton was arrested for distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Clayton’s bond was set at $50,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jessa White, 30, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of Pierre St. on Aug. 4, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM. White was arrested for distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. White’s bond was set at $50,000.00 causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Brandon Schuler, 33, of Mesa, Arizona, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 4, 2017 at approximately 5:20 PM. Schuler was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of making false writing and one count of theft and a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for probation violation. Schuler’s total bond was set at $12,500.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for rape in Riley County on Aug. 4, 2017. Officers listed a 29 year old female as the victim when she reported that 23 year old male known to her raped her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released regarding this case.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on Aug. 4, 2017 at approximately 11:50 PM. Officers listed Go Van Enterprises, as the victim when it was reported that a known suspect took a 2006 Kia Sedona. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000.00. The vehicle was later recovered.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic related) in the city of Manhattan on Aug. 5, 2017. Officers listed a 63 year old female as the victim when it was reported a 57 year old male known to her damaged a 2004 red Ford truck. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released regarding this case.

Officers filed a report for theft and contribute to a child misconduct in the 800 block of Commons Pl. on Aug. 5, 2017 at approximately 1:30 PM. Officers listed Target as the victim when it was reported that a known suspect took miscellaneous electronic equipment from the store and used her children to conceal the items.

Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle injury accident in the 8800 block of Anderson Ave. on Aug. 5, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a black 2015 Nissan Versa, driven by Amber Puett, 16, of Riley, Kansas. The Versa left the roadway and struck a tree. Puett was transported by EMS to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. No citations were issued at the scene.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. on Aug. 5, 2017 at approximately 5:05 PM. Officers listed Shawn Farnsworth, 22, of Junction City, Kansas, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took two mountain bikes and a chain. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,010.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Moro on Aug. 6, 2017 at approximately 4:30 AM. Officers listed Majed Al-Gahtani, 31, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect confronted him and pointed a gun at him. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3200 block of Kimball, on Aug. 6, 2017 at approximately 11:40 AM. Officers listed Damion Richter, 34, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect took his Motorolla G4 phone. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $504.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Moro on Aug. 6, 2017 at approximately 11:20 PM. Officers listed Ogden Community Center as the victim when it was reported that four known juvenile males damaged two windows. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and battery in the 4600 block of Eureka Dr. on Aug. 7, 2017 at approximately 4:20 AM. Officers listed Ilya Huddleston, 20, of Manhattan and Casey Royer, 19, as the victims when 3 known suspects battered the victims over a verbal disagreement. Daryoush Coleman, 20, of Manhattan was arrested for aggravated battery. Coleman’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

