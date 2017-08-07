Remaining pool hours change

Hours and availability at Manhattan’s three pools are changing for the rest of the season. Starting today, CiCo Pool will be closed for the season except for the PetPoolooza event on Aug. 13. City Pool and Northview Pool will remain open regular hours this week.

Starting Aug. 14, City Pool will be closed except for noon hour lap swim and aqua aerobics classes over the noon hour. Northview Pool will have an extended season from 6 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 7 p.m. weekends through Sept. 4. Admission during the week is $2 for adults and $1 for youth, with regular admission rates during weekend hours. Pool passes can be used during any of the open hours.

Limited staff availability is forcing the changes to the pools’ hours for the remainder of the season. For more information about the pools, visit MHKPools.com.