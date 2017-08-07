Prepare for the Great American Solar Eclipse with Chris Sorensen and UFM

Join Chris Sorensen, professor of physics at K-State, at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Manhattan Public Library Auditorium for an informative discussion about everything you need to know and would like to know in preparation for the historic solar eclipse on Aug. 21. This free event is being offered through UFM Community Learning Center. Sign up through UFM’s website.

During the solar eclipse, millions of people will be able to view the first coast-to-coast eclipse across the United States since 1918. Learn about the significance of the event, how it works, where the best viewing areas will be on that day and what you need to know to be prepared to view this highly anticipated event. Free solar eclipse glasses provided by K-State. Please enrollso that we can plan adequately.

UFM Community Learning Center is a creative educational program serving Kansas State University, Manhattan and communities across Kansas.