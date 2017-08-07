Power restored after damaging weekend Kansas storm

BARBER COUNTY – Residents in the small Kansas town of Kiowa had electricity restored early Monday.

The Saturday storm that included strong winds and heavy rain is responsible for significant damage to power poles in the area. Power was out in the entire community, according to a social media report from city administrator Lou Leone.

Crews from 8 communities spent Saturday night and most of Sunday repairing damage. The city reported early Monday that power was back on in most of the community. Cleanup and additional power line repair work was expected to continue Monday. There were no injuries reported