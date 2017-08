Bring your dog to swim in the pool! The Manhattan Parks & Recreation Department is h osting Pet Poolooza this Sunday, August 13 at the CiCo Park Pool. The event will run from 1-4 p.m.

Pet Poolooza is one of the events held annually just before CiCo Park Pool closes.

All pet participants must have current rabies vaccination and pet license. $2 suggested donation for the Kennel Essentials program, but not required.