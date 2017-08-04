Water Safari at Sunset Zoo

Sunset Zoo’s Water Safari returns this Saturday and features Konza Rotary’s Water Matters Day activities! Admission is free for kids with a paid adult admission of $5.
Don’t forget swimsuits to enjoy family-friendly activities: Manhattan Fire Department’s Spray N’ Splash, cool off under the spray of a fire truck and meet local firefighters; splash zones throughout zoo; Wee Ones water area; water play activities inside Nature Exploration Center.
While splashing around, enjoy zoo-wide scavenger hunt. Visit all stations and take home a fun prize.