Riley County Arrests August 4

Officers filed a report for indecent liberties with a child on Aug. 3, 2017 in Ogden, Kansas. Officers listed a 14 year old female as the victim when she reported an unknown male suspect touched her inappropriately. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Heritage Ct. on Aug. 3, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. Officers listed Kyle Rohrmann, 22, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that he sold a camera to a known suspect via EBay. The suspect then asked for a refund and sent back an empty box. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,850.00.

Raynell Bracey, 23, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested for flee and elude, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and interference with law enforcement. Bracey’s total bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

