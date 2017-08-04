Kansas man jailed on felony charge after he damages home, car

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a he caused damage to a home and vehicle.

Just before 3a.m. Thursday, police responded to a disturbance at an east Salina home, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Officers found 27-year-old Derek White of Salina. He appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and had damaged the walls, ceiling, ceiling fan and a car parked in the garage of his mother’s home following an argument, according to Forrester. White resisted arrest.

Police ultimately booked White into the Saline County Jail on charges of felony damage to property and resisting arrest.

Damage to the home and car is estimated at $1,200.