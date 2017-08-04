Brew 2 Shoe 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

The 9th Annual Brew 2 Shoe road race is coming up this Saturday on Poyntz Ave in front of the Tallgrass Taphouse.



August 5th, 2017 at 7 am. This event was started in 2008 to celebrate the anniversaries of Manhattan Running Company and Tallgrass Brewing Company. In 2008 the event began as a 10k that started at Tallgrass and finished in the parking lot of MRC.

The event has grown from 150 runners the Inaugural year to nearly 900 in 2015. This year will be bigger and better than ever.

Registration is $33 for the 10k, $30 for the 5k, and $15 for the fun run.