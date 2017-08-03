Volunteers needed for move-in days

With the arrival of our residents quickly approaching, Housing and Dining Services requests volunteer s to assist with our two main move-in days.

Official move-in will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, but volunteers also are needed for early arrivals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Groups and individuals are invited to help, and will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.

If you wish to help, please complete a brief online survey, and select where and when you want to volunteer as well as your T-shirt size.

Volunteers will receive an email confirmation of their assignment by Aug. 11 for the Aug. 13 move-in day, and by Aug. 18 for the Aug. 19 move-in day.

On move-in day, volunteers should report to the front desk of their assigned location 15 minutes before their shift, and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated during the move-in process.

Move-in T-shirts may run out, so we ask that volunteers wear a purple K-State T-shirt. Please do not hand out your group’s materials to students during move-in.

Housing and Dining Services would greatly appreciate your help!