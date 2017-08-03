Riley County Arrests August 3

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Kevin Fielding, 19, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested Aug. 2, 2017 at approximately 11:25 AM. Fielding was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated battery. Fielding’s bond was set at $5,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Ryan Redhair, 20, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested on August 2, 2017 at approximately 11:25 AM. Redhair was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of aggravated battery. Redhair’s total bond was set at $5,000. Redhair was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for cruelty to animals in the 6400 block of Walnut Creek Rd., in Riley, Kansas, on Aug. 2, 2017 at approximately 9:40 AM. Officers listed Brenda Jordan, 48, of Riley, Kansas, as the victim when she reported one of her cows was shot and killed and one goat was shot and injured. The total loss associated with this case is $3,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft (domestic related) in Ogden, Kansas, on August 3, 2017. Officers listed a 28 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 28 year old male known to her took her keys, cell phone and vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $11,170.00. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Walters Dr. on Aug. 2, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a gray 2013 Toyota Sienna, driven by Eileen Stricker-Berrios, 36, of Manhattan was struck by a white 2000 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Lisa Pederson, 38, of Clay Center, Kansas. Pederson was transported by EMS to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. Stricker-Berrios was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 700 block of Allen Rd. on Aug. 2, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Andrew Smith, 20, of Manhattan, Larry Hill, 19, of Manhattan, and Joshua Manka, 19, of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported that a known suspect took a sword, rifle and Playstation 4. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,050.00. All items were later recovered. Caden Russell, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested for burglary. Russell was not confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.