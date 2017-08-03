Large Oklahoma earthquake shakes Kansas

OKLAHOMA- A series of earthquakes in northern Oklahoma rattled portions of Kansas Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.4 quake just before 10p.m. was centered north of Edmond. They later downgraded the magnitude to 4.2. The quake knocked out two electric substations, leaving about 1,900 customers without power for about an hour.

4.4 magnitude earthquake near E. Covell Road was widely felt in northern Oklahoma City and Edmond at 9:57 pm CDT this evening. #okquake pic.twitter.com/JbGKLOZMsO — USGS in Oklahoma (@USGS_Oklahoma) August 3, 2017

The agency reported six quakes in the region over the past 24-hours. They ranged in magnitude from 2.6 and 3.5 to the larger one at 4.4. Emergency management officials are working to determine possible damage as a result of the larger quake.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating the quakes.