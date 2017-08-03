KHP: Inattentive driving responsible for I-70 semi crash

SALINE COUNTY – Four people were injured in an accident blamed on inattentive driving just after 2p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 passenger vehicle driven by Deborah Straus, 60, Cincinnati, Ohio, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles west of Hedville.

The Toyota rear-ended a semi.

Straus and three passengers Beatrice A. Seals, 84, and two children all of Cincinnati, OH., were transported to the hospital in Salina.

The semi driver Charles R. Little, 60, Springfield, MO., was not injured.

All five were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.