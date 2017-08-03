Deputies find Kansas man wanted after search warrant, drug bust

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Barton County Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for a location in the rural Barton County community of Olmitz. Deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 306 Garfield Street, according to a media release.

Deputies had to force entry into the residence and discovered three persons hiding in various locations. During the course of the search, Sheriff’s Officers located approximately 2 ½ pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives also confiscated more than two ounces of methamphetamine. US currency, scales, packaging material and other paraphernalia were located in the residence.

Deputies arrested three suspects at the scene and continued to search for one additional suspect.

On Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office found Eric Peters, 37, in Hoisington. Peters was booked for distribution of hallucinogenics, possession of methamphetamine, and rape with a $100,000 bond. Peters was also arrested for felony obstruction with a $5,000 bond.

Arrested at the scene were Josh Frydendall, age 26 of Great Bend; Darren Halzle, age 34 of rural St. John; and Rachel Kelley, age 40 of Olmitz. All three were booked on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond on all three subjects is $100,000.