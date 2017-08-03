Back to School Block Party this Saturday

Community togetherness and giving back is the goal for the first annual

Back to School Block Party hosted by Flint Hills Family Chiropractic, LLC. In celebration of

the upcoming school year, while also supporting the local Boys & Girls Club with much-needed

school supplies, the Block Party will take place in the parking lot of Heritage Square, 8200

Southport Drive on Aug. 5 from 10 am-2 pm.

The Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan serves nearly 2,500 club members from the

Manhattan and Wamego area, The Club has seen the difficulties families face trying to meet the

demands of school supplies for their children. Thirty six percent of club members receive free or

reduced lunch. This event will assist in collecting school supplies for their school programs for

the upcoming school year. Block party attendees will help to fill a Boys & Girls Club van with

school supplies. The goal is to fill at least 100 backpacks.

The Back to School Block Party will be free for community members and will feature

kid’s inflatables, The Manhattan Fire Department, free Back pack and scoliosis checks for

school-aged children, giveaways, free food, music, games and more for the whole family to

enjoy.

“This event is a way for us to give back to a community who has given so much to us,”

said Dr. Lauren Palmer of Flint Hills Family Chiropractic. “We can all pitch in and contribute to

a worthy cause. Being a good neighbor is what the Manhattan community is all about.”

During the event, Flint Hills Family Chiropractic hopes to educate the community

regarding the effects of children carrying their backpacks incorrectly, and how this can be

prevented to ensure the best possible health for children.

Leading up to the event, drop off boxes will be available at The Flint Hills Family

Chiropractic office located at 8200 Southport Dr., Suite 106 Manhattan, KS 66502 or visit

flinthillsfamilychiropractic.com/back2school for more locations.