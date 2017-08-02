Wabash Cannonball, “Side of the road edition”

Video of an impromptu roadside performance featuring six members of the K-State Marching Band has gone viral since making the rounds on social media.

According to Trace Woods, who posted the video, the group was on their way to work a band camp at Garden City High School on Sunday, when a tire to one of their vehicles blew out.

“So we were stuck on the side of the road for a little while,” Woods explained in his post. “Naturally, being the band kids that we are, a couple of us pulled out instruments and started practicing. We got a little bored, so we decided to have some fun.”

The video currently has nearly 2,000 shares and over 80,000 views.

