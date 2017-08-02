Riley County Arrests August 2

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2200 block of Seaton Ave. on Aug. 1, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM. Officers listed John Harris, 25, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported a known suspect took his purebred English Bulldog. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,000.00.

Donna Myers, 51, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on Aug. 1, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Myers was arrested on two Neosho County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Myers’ total bond was set at $7,500.00. Myers was not confined at the time of this report.

Keith Mohan, 52, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested in the 500 block of 3rd Pl. on Aug. 1, 2017 at approximately 4:35 PM. Mohan was arrested for driving while revoked, and driving while habitual violator. Mohan’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Mohan was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 2500 block of Bellerive Dr. on Aug. 1, 2017 at approximately 8:10 PM. Officers listed Alfonzo Prescott, 25, of Manhattan, and Janet Attanasio, 22, of Manhattan, as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole miscellaneous electronic items and a ring and damaged property. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,495.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Moro St. on Aug. 1, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM. Officers listed Heather Arevalo, 22, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect took her iPhone 7. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,045.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.