Kansas chiropractor surrenders license to practice

TOPEKA -A Northwest Kansas chiropractor has agreed to surrender his license to practice in Kansas, according to an order filed July 31 by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

The KBHA said the license of Craig A. Rogers of Norton became inactive in November 2016. The order said, however, he continued to provide chiropractic care to more than 700 patients after his license became inactive.

The consent order also prohibits Rogers from opening or maintaining an office for the practice of healing arts or owning, managing, being employed by or acting in an advisory capacity for any entity providing chiropractic services in the state of Kansas.

