Informational education fair to be held at Fort Riley

An informational education fair will be held at Riley’s Conference Center

Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event will feature representatives of schools from the Fort Riley

Education Services Consortium of Colleges and Flint Hills Regional colleges

and universities who will be on hand to talk about their schools and the

programs they offer.

This event is open to all Soldiers, their family members, Department of

Defense ID card-holders, veterans, retirees and community members.

Attendees will be able to learn about the programs and classes offered by

the 25 participating schools.

For more information, contact Fort Riley Education Services at (785)

239-6481.