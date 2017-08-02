Informational education fair to be held at Fort Riley

An informational education fair will be held at Riley’s Conference Center
Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This free event will feature representatives of schools from the Fort Riley
Education Services Consortium of Colleges and Flint Hills Regional colleges
and universities who will be on hand to talk about their schools and the
programs they offer.
This event is open to all Soldiers, their family members, Department of
Defense ID card-holders, veterans, retirees and community members.
Attendees will be able to learn about the programs and classes offered by
the 25 participating schools.
For more information, contact Fort Riley Education Services at (785)
239-6481.