August Performances at Bluemont Hotel

Each month of the year the Bluemont Hotel features live music!

Every Wednesday and Thursday night from 7-10 p.m., music is played from the rooftop patio! In the case of bad weather and from November through March musicians play on the first floor in the Bluemont Lounge.

Performances are open to the public and include a bar up on the rooftop!

Band playing dates:

August

2nd Rick Smith, Jazz Guitar

3rd Michael B’s Oldies Show

9th Los Yumas, Latin Jazz Band

10th Chris Biggs & Friends, Acoustic Music

16th Heartstrings, Oldies

17th Alex Wakim, Solo Jazz Pianist

23rd Live Latin Music with Edwin & Limary

24th M31, Rockin the Boogie Blues

30th Tommy Lee, Saxophonist/ Variety

31st The Jacob Wright Quartet, Jazz & Fusion Band