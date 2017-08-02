August Performances at Bluemont Hotel

Each month of the year the Bluemont Hotel features live music!
Every Wednesday and Thursday night from 7-10 p.m., music is played from the rooftop patio! In the case of bad weather and from November through March musicians play on the first floor in the Bluemont Lounge.
Performances are open to the public and include a bar up on the rooftop!
Band playing dates:
August
2nd Rick Smith, Jazz Guitar
3rd Michael B’s Oldies Show
9th Los Yumas, Latin Jazz Band
10th Chris Biggs & Friends, Acoustic Music
16th Heartstrings, Oldies
17th Alex Wakim, Solo Jazz Pianist
23rd Live Latin Music with Edwin & Limary
24th M31, Rockin the Boogie Blues
30th Tommy Lee, Saxophonist/ Variety
31st The Jacob Wright Quartet, Jazz & Fusion Band