Salina Symphony Announces Youth Symphony & Youth Choir Auditions

The Salina Youth Symphony orchestras and the Salina Youth Choir will hold auditions for the 2017-2018 season in Pioneer Hall on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Auditions for the Youth Symphony program will be held August 26 and 27. Students from elementary through high school are invited to audition. Students should come prepared to play a solo of their choice. They will also be asked to play scales and sight read. Register online at www.salinasymphony.org for an audition time.

Auditions for the Salina Youth Choir will be held August 26. Students in grades 4-8 are invited to audition. Students should come prepared to sing the first verse of “My Country Tis of Thee” or “Amazing Grace” as well as “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” in canon. Register online at www.salinasymphony.org for an audition time.

The Youth Symphony features a full orchestra of advanced musicians under the under the direction of Ken Hakoda. The Junior Youth Symphony is a full intermediate orchestra performing under the baton of Henry Littich. The Preparatory Orchestra, a beginning string orchestra, is conducted by Lindsay Modin. Members of the Youth Symphony program rehearse Saturday mornings throughout the school year and perform two concerts at the Stiefel Theatre.

Preludio Strings, group instruction for beginning string players, will also be offered on Saturday mornings.

The Youth Choir is directed by Jenna Eshleman and will rehearse Tuesday evenings throughout the school year. The Youth Choir performs 4-5 concerts each season.

For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.