Riley County Arrests August 1

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of S 9th on July 31, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Community Gardens, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported that a Husqvarna and Craftsman rototillers were taken by an unknown suspect. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $900.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1100 block of Fremont St. on July 31, 2017 at approximately 7:30 PM. Officers listed Kayla Davis, 23, of Manhattan and Brandin Davis, 24, of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported that an unknown suspect damaged a window screen and took three pearl necklaces and miscellaneous household items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $730.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Jose Gamboa Jr., 36, of Manhattan, was arrested at the intersection of S 4th and Fort Riley Blvd. on July 31, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Gamboa Jr. was arrested on three counts of vehicle burglary. Gamboa Jr.’s total bond was set at $6,000 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

