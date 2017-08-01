Police: 5 jailed for series of Kansas vehicle burglaries

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and have arrested

Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police stopped three suspicious suspects near SW 14th and Boswell in Topeka. The suspects admitted breaking into numerous vehicle near SW 17th and Washburn, according to a media release.

Police found several items taken in the burglaries with the suspects. They booked Shane Lesley Brooks II,18, Topeka, and two juveniles on burglary, theft and improper use of a highway.

Just after 3a.m., police stopped two additional suspicious suspects near SW 17th and Wayne in Topeka. Police arrested and booked the two juveniles on numerous charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Police reported at least ten victims of these crimes and additional property has yet to be claimed.