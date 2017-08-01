NW Kansas KDOT employee hospitalized after semi rear-ends paint crew

TREGO COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Volvo semi driven by Steve Joseph Glew, Jr., 66, Pittsburgh, PA., was westbound on Interstate 70 ten miles west of WaKeeney.

The semi rear-ended a KDOT vehicle driven by James Seth Antrim, 55, Norton, assigned to a paint crew and traveling at 8.6 miles-per-hour with flashing caution lights and arrow board indicating to move left activated.

Antrim was transported to the hospital in WaKeeney. Glew Jr., was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.